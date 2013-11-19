Nov 19 United Airlines:
* Says launches initiatives to cut costs by $2 billion
annually; plan includes
reducing fuel consumption & sourcing costs among others
* Says aims to increase pre-tax earnings by two to four times
the current
level over the next four years
* Says plans to generate sufficient cash to begin allocating
capital to
shareholders by 2015
* Says plans to increase ancillary revenue by about $700
million, with a goal
of generating more than $3.5 billion in ancillary revenue by
2017
* Source text for Eikon
* Further company coverage