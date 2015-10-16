BRIEF-PVH says CEO Emanuel Chirico's FY 2016 total compensation was $16.1 mln
* Says CEO Emanuel Chirico's FY 2016 total compensation was $16.1 million versus $11.6 million in FY 2015 - sec filing
Oct 16 United Airlines Chief Executive Oscar Munoz suffered a heart attack and is in a Chicago hospital, CNBC reported, citing Dow Jones.
United Airlines did not immediately respond to a request for comment. (Reporting by Sweta Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
* Minority investment and a distribution deal with Good Karma Foods