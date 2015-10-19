(Recasts with acting CEO appointed, adds executive quote,
changes byline)
By Jeffrey Dastin
Oct 19 United Continental Holdings Inc
said late Monday that its general counsel Brett Hart would take
over as acting chief executive officer while CEO Oscar Munoz
goes on medical leave, following a heart attack he suffered last
week.
United, the second-largest U.S. airline by capacity, said
the change was effective immediately. It said it is too soon to
know the course of treatment Munoz will take or the timing of
his recovery.
In a news release, Hart vowed to continue an agenda Munoz
has set to improve customer service, employee teamwork and
innovation. Munoz, 56, assumed the top job at United last month
and met with workers and air travelers across the United States
for input on how to improve the airline.
Hart, who joined United in 2010, was responsible for
government and regulatory affairs, corporate real estate,
security and customer experience in his prior role of executive
vice president and general counsel, United said.
The news marks the second leadership transition at United in
the past two months. Munoz became CEO in September after Jeff
Smisek resigned from the job in relation to internal and federal
probes into United's relationship with the Port Authority of New
York and New Jersey.
The news also marks the first acknowledgement by the company
that Munoz suffered a heart attack on Thursday.
