* State agency says location of fuel receipt is a tax dodge
* Agency says millions in taxes underpaid
* United says situation has been reviewed, is proper
Jan 14 An Illinois mass transit agency on Monday
sued United Airlines, saying the world's No. 1 air carrier is
operating a "sham" sales office in a smaller city to evade
paying millions of dollars in taxes in Chicago, where it is
based.
The Regional Transportation Authority, which oversees train,
bus and commuter rail service in the Chicago area, said United
was improperly seeking to dodge higher sales taxes by
"accepting" jet fuel at an office set up in Sycamore, Illinois,
where the combined tax rate is 8 percent. That compares with a
rate of 9.5 percent in Chicago.
The lawsuit, filed in Cook County Circuit Court on Monday,
claims the United office in Sycamore, a city about 55 miles (89
km) west of Chicago, is a "sham."
The complaint says the United office in Sycamore is staffed
by one person but not on a daily basis.
Most states collect taxes based on where products are
received, but Illinois is one of a few states that collect them
based on where a company says a purchase was accepted, the
agency noted.
"The only reason that United Fuels has an office in Sycamore
is to attempt to create a sham tax situs for fuel sales in a
lower taxing jurisdiction," the lawsuit said.
It also claimed that "all true sales activity" by the
carrier in regard to jet fuel, including negotiations with
vendors and delivery scheduling, occurs in Chicago.
The complaint also said that AMR Corp unit
American Airlines operates a similar office in Sycamore, but
American was not named a defendant in this suit.
Jordan Matyas, chief of staff of the RTA, said the agency
intends to pursue American once it is out of Chapter 11
bankruptcy protection.
"These are empty offices with part-time employees," Matyas
said in an interview. The airlines "are using these empty
offices as a ruse to not pay the appropriate tax."
The RTA said it estimates it has lost $96 million since 2005
as a result of the operation of the Sycamore offices by United
and American, while the city of Chicago has lost $133 million.
United, whose parent company is United Continental Holdings
, believes the agency's lawsuit is "without merit,"
according to a statement provided by spokeswoman Megan McCarthy.
"The operation of our fuel subsidiary in Sycamore has been
examined by tax authorities in the past and has been determined
to comply with all applicable laws. We will vigorously defend
ourselves against these claims," United's statement added.
American spokeswoman Mary Frances Fagan said the carrier,
based in Fort Worth, Texas, does not comment on pending
litigation, but added that "what it is doing is permitted under
Illinois law."
The RTA suit seeks unspecified monetary damages.
The lawsuit is Regional Transportation Authority v. United
Aviation Fuels Corp et al, Circuit Court of Cook County,
Illinois, County Department-Chancery Division.