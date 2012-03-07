March 7 United Continental Holdings
said on Wednesday that its passenger service employees
had elected to be represented by the International Association
of Machinists union.
The company, formed from the 2010 merger of United Airlines
and Continental Airlines, is the parent of the new United
Airlines, the world's largest carrier. It has been working to
establish joint labor contracts with its work groups and will
now bargain with the IAM.
United has more than 16,000 passenger service employees who
work as customer service agents in airports and reservation
centers. The IAM had represented the workers from the former
United Airlines, while the Continental employees were not
unionized.
"We have a long-standing relationship with the IAM," said
Megan McCarthy, a spokeswoman for the airline. "We will work
closely with them on a contract for all of our passenger service
co-workers that is fair to the company and fair to employees,
and we will continue to work together with them to build a great
culture at the new United."