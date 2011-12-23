MUMBAI Dec 23 United Bank of India is planning to raise up to 2 billion rupees ($37.8 million) through lower Tier-II bonds at 9.20 percent, a source with direct knowledge of the deal told Reuters on Friday.

IDFC has underwritten the issue, the source said, adding that the pay-in is scheduled for Dec. 30.

For news on debt issues, Reuters 3000 Xtra users can double click on one of the following: Indian bond issuances Asia debt news India Corporate debt pages on Reuters: Spreads over Indian federal bonds Indian secondary corporate bond deals Secondary market Indian CP Prices India Certificates of Deposit page ($1 = 52.9 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Archana Narayanan)