By Claire Ruckin
| LONDON, June 27
LONDON, June 27 United Biscuits has launched a
725 million pound ($1.1 billion) refinancing to replace
expensive junior debt with lower priced senior leveraged loans,
banking sources said on Thursday.
The move will leave the firm behind brands such as
McVitie's, Jaffa Cakes and Twiglets with leverage of around 3.5
times earnings, a relatively low level which could pave the way
for an eventual initial public offering or sale, bankers said.
Goldman Sachs and JP Morgan are running the
process, which launched Thursday morning, and a bank meeting is
set to take place on July 1 in London, they added.
Private equity firms Blackstone and PAI bought United
Biscuits in 2006 for 1.6 billion pounds, backed by 1.07 billion
pounds of senior loans, and 335 million pounds of junior debt
split between second lien and mezzanine loans, according to
Thomson Reuters LPC data.
A portion of United Biscuits' debt was paid off when it sold
its KP Snacks division to German snack maker Intersnack last
year
United Biscuits is now looking to use around 150 million
pounds of cash on its balance sheet to repay some debt and
refinance the rest, which consists of approximately 500 million
pounds of senior term loans; 160 million of second lien loans
paying around 400 basis points (bps) over Libor and 140 million
of mezzanine loans paying 775 bps over Libor, bankers said.
United Biscuits was not immediately available to comment and
Blackstone and PAI declined to comment.
NEW DEAL
The new 725 million pound deal will include a seven-year
senior term loan B facility split between a 550 million pound
tranche paying 500 bps over Libor and a tranche in euros
equivalent to 100 million pounds paying 425 bps over Euribor.
There will also be a 75 million pound revolving credit facility
paying 400 bps over Libor, bankers added.
Existing investors that are coming to the end of their
reinvestment periods will be given the option to roll into the
new refinanced deal on a cashless basis via an amend and extend
process, bankers said.
The company, whose brands also include Jacob's, Carr's and
Mini Cheddars, is a well-known credit in the European leveraged
loan market and investors are eager to do the deal. However some
may have an issue as a large portion is in sterling and currency
swap costs of over 100 bps may make it too expensive. Investors
that do not go into the deal will be repaid, bankers added.
Commitments for the new deal are due in mid-July.
($1 = 0.6520 British pounds)
