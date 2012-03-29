MUMBAI, March 29 Indian tycoon Vijay Mallya,
scrambling to raise funds to rescue his ailing Kingfisher
Airlines, is considering selling part of his stake in
his flagship liquor business to Dutch brewery giant Heineken
, media reports said.
The Financial Times, citing a person familiar with the
matter, said Mallya was close to selling 13 percent of United
Breweries Ltd, worth about $370 million at current
market prices, to Heineken.
That could give control of United Breweries to Heineken,
which already held 37.38 percent of India's largest beverages
group as of the end of 2011.
A spokesman at UB Group did not answer calls or reply to
text messages from Reuters. A spokesman for Heineken declined to
comment.
Mallya owns about 19 percent in United Breweries and may be
looking to sell part of his holding and inject some of the
proceeds into Kingfisher, the Business Standard newspaper
reported on Thursday.
Mallya is under pressure from his airline's lenders to
inject equity into Kingfisher, which has debt of $1.3 billion
and has slashed its flight schedule and grounded most of its
fleet as it has been unable to pay staff.
Shares in United Spirits, United Breweries and UB
Holding, all part of Mallya's UB Group, ended 1.5-4.8
percent higher on Wednesday after news channel CNBC TV18
reported a possible Heineken deal.
(Reporting by Aditi Shah; Additional reporting by Philip
Blenkinsop in BRUSSELS; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)