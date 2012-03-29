* Mallya ponders United Breweries stake sale to Heineken
* Looks to raise funds for ailing Kingfisher airline
* No active talks taking place at the moment
By Aditi Shah
MUMBAI, March 29 Indian tycoon Vijay Mallya,
scrambling to raise funds to rescue his ailing Kingfisher
Airlines Ltd, is considering the sale of all or part
of his stake in his flagship beer business to Dutch brewer
Heineken NV, said people familiar with the situation.
They added that Mallya has the option of selling a stake in
United Breweries Ltd (UB) to ease his financial woes,
and Heineken would be a keen buyer to gain control of India's
biggest brewer and maker of Kingfisher beer.
The Amsterdam-based brewer holds a 37.38 percent stake in
UB as a legacy of its takeover of Scottish and Newcastle in
2008. The purchase of 13 percent, valued at $370 million at
current market prices, would be enough to take Heineken over the
50 percent mark.
Mallya owns around 19 percent of UB and has held talks with
a number of different parties to try and raise cash for his
ailing Kingfisher airline. There are no active talks going on at
the moment with Heineken, the people said.
"Mallya is clearly looking at all his options and if he did
look to sell a stake to give Heineken control of United
Breweries then he would find a willing buyer," said one person
with knowledge of the situation.
A spokesman at Mallya's UB Group did not answer calls or
reply to text messages from Reuters. A spokesman for Heineken
declined to comment.
UB controls around half the fast-growing Indian beer market
with SABMiller Plc having around a third, but beer
consumption is still relatively low at less than 1 litre per
person per year compared with China at close to 30 litres and
western Europe of around 60 litres.
The Financial Times reported that Mallya was close to
selling a 13 percent stake in UB to Heineken, while the Business
Standard newspaper said he may be looking to sell part of his
holding and invest some of the process in his airline.
Mallya is under pressure from his airline's lenders to
inject equity into Kingfisher, which has debts of $1.3 billion
and has slashed its flight schedule and grounded most of its
fleet as it has been unable to pay staff.
Mallya's UB Group confirmed it had entered talks with the
world's biggest spirits group Diageo Plc in late 2008
about buying a stake in his 38.7 percent-owned United Spirits
company. But the talks broke down in 2009 after Diageo
was offered a high-priced small stake and saw no future path
towards increasing its holding or influence.
Shares in United Spirits were up 1.4 percent and United
Breweries were up 0.6 percent in Thursday trading.