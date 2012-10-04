* Appoints administrators Begbies Traynor
* Sells business and assets to subsidiary
* Prepares to close stores pending rent reductions
LONDON, Oct 4 Retailer United Carpets Group
went into administration on Thursday, the latest company
to fall victim to Britain's recession, and said it would close
stores where rent reduction agreements could not be reached.
The flooring and beds firm closed a number of stores earlier
this year after warning that many of its franchises had found
trading "very challenging" and on Thursday said the fate of the
remaining 72 would soon be decided.
The company said it had appointed administrators Begbies
Traynor and sold the firm to a wholly-owned subsidiary.
It will now seek to agree rents with landlords and will
close those stores where agreement cannot be reached, the
company said.
"The board is disappointed at the need to take these steps
but is confident that the core of locations remaining once the
restructure is concluded will provide the foundation for a
successful and sustainable business."
Recession-hit Britain has seen a number of retail failures
this year, including outdoor goods firm Blacks Leisure and
discount fashion chain Peacocks, which both went into
administration, and JJB Sports, which closed the bulk of
its stores and axed around 2,200 jobs this week.
Many retailers across Europe are struggling as consumers'
disposable incomes have been squeezed by rising prices, muted
wages growth and government austerity measures, and confidence
has been sapped by the euro zone debt crisis.
United Carpets' larger rival Carpetright, however,
posted a 1.7 percent rise in first quarter sales in July.
Shares in United Carpets were suspended in August at 3.125
pence.