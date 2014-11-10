LAGOS Nov 10 A Nigerian unit of France's
Lafarge said on Monday it had entered into an
agreement with Flour Mills of Nigeria to purchase a
30 percent stake in United Cement Company of Nigeria.
The deal will give Lafarge's Nigerian Cement Holdings
complete control of the country's third-largest cement
manufacturer.
"Pursuant to the agreement, a first 15 percent tranche would
be acquired in the first quarter of 2015, while the second 15
percent tranche is scheduled to be acquired by February 2016 at
the latest," Lafarge said in a statement.
