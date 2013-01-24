BRIEF-Xylem affirms its strong support for Paris climate agreement
* Xylem affirms its strong support for Paris climate agreement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 24 United Continental Holdings Inc : * During earnings conference call, airline says operations are improving and customer satisfaction scores are rising * Company plans to cut management and administrative staff by 6 percent
starting next month to control costs * Company to implement new tools to help improve customer service * Company has confidence in Boeing's ability to fix issues with 787
Dreamliner plane * Company says all new plane types have issues and 787 is no different * Carrier expects to take delivery of two more Dreamliners in second half of this
year * Company looking to win back corporate customers who took a detour amid
technology changes last year
TOKYO, June 2 Japan's Nikkei share average broke through the 20,000-point barrier for the first time since December 2015 on Friday after a batch of strong U.S. economic data lifted Wall Street and the U.S. currency against the yen.