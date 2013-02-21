BRIEF-Mexican Gold says Gavin Nelson appointed CFO
* Appointment of Gavin Nelson as Chief Financial Officer, effective immediately
Feb 21 United Continental Holdings Inc : * U.S. carrier says it is taking the Boeing 787 out of its schedule through June 5,
except for Denver-Tokyo Narita set to tentatively launch on May 12 * Carrier postpones launch of Denver-Tokyo Narita route to May 12 from
March 31, but adds timing will depend on resolution of Boeing 787
issues
* Appointment of Gavin Nelson as Chief Financial Officer, effective immediately
* Neurovive Pharmaceutical AB - receives close to 1 million SEK in research grant from Vinnova, for developing new treatment for genetic mitochondrial diseases Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: