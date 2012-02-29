* United and Continental set for single reservation system
* Continental website disappears on Saturday
By Kyle Peterson
Feb 29 The public face of Continental
Airlines will vanish for good this weekend when the carrier and
United Airlines adopt a single passenger reservation system, a
step that -- at least in the public eye -- will finally cement
their 2010 merger.
The move to a unified platform is by far the most
significant change customers will experience since the merger of
United and Continental to form the world's largest airline,
known as United Airlines and owned by United Continental
Holdings Inc.
"This, from the customer perspective, is probably the
biggest thing that they will see," Martin Hand, United's senior
vice president of customer experience, said on Wednesday.
"This truly brings the two carriers together from the
customer side," he said.
Hand said United Airlines has adopted the reservation
platform of the former Continental Airlines and has spent months
training about 15,000 employees -- including reservations agents
-- on the software.
United has already moved millions of passenger records to
the Continental platform and has notified its frequent flyers of
the upcoming change.
"That will come to a culmination overnight Friday night to
Saturday morning," Hand said.
Early Saturday morning, the Continental.com website will
disappear in favor of the United branded site.
Hand said the company chose the Continental platform over
United partly because it offered more flexibility to users
making reservations on the site.
He declined to disclose the cost of migrating to the single
platform.
United and Continental closed their $3.17 billion merger
more than a year ago. Former Continental Chief Executive Jeff
Smisek leads the combined carrier.
The new United Continental spent much of 2011 rebranding
itself and combining some of its customer service functions to
slowly erase the line separating the two airlines. The company
won government approval last year to operate as a single
carrier.
United Continental has painted most of the old Continental
planes in the United livery and is finishing the rest.
Out of public view, however, United Continental faces the
tall order of blending its separate unionized work forces and
achieving joint labor contracts.
Migration to a single reservation system comes with risk, as
US Airways Group learned in 2007 when it attempted to
combine the reservation systems of the former America West
Airlines and US Airways. The two airlines merged in 2005.
A glitch in their combined system caused the self-service
kiosks to fail, forcing passengers to stand in extraordinarily
long lines and check in with ticket agents. Thousands of
travelers waited in the lines and about 500 travelers at the
Charlotte, North Carolina, hub missed their flights.
Hand said United consulted US Airways, its partner in the
global Star Alliance, about the pitfalls of moving to a single
reservation system.
Delta Air Lines had a much smoother transition to a
single reservation system following its 2008 merger with
Northwest Airlines.
"Whenever you combine different technology there's risk,"
said Ray Neidl, an aerospace analyst at Maxim Group.
"In the case of United, they have done a lot of planning.
But you never can tell," he said. "At the last minute, there's
always likely to be some bugs that pop up."