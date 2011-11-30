* United Continental get FAA single operating certificate
Nov 30 United Continental Holdings Inc ,
formed from a 2010 merger of United Airlines and Continental
Airlines, said on Wednesday it received approval from the
Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to operate as a single
carrier.
The FAA's award of a single operating certificate means the
government recognizes United and Continental as one carrier,
using the name "United Airlines".
The company, which continues to fly as two airlines while
it integrates operations, said the step is a "regulatory
milestone" and will not immediately affect customer dealings.
United said customers will continue to shop for flights and
make other arrangements on each carrier's respective website
until it fully blends passenger services in the first quarter
of 2012.
To achieve the single operating certificate, United and
Continental aligned operating policies and procedures. United
bought Continental last year in a $3.17 billion all-stock deal
to form United Continental, the world's largest airline
company.