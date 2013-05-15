May 15 United Continental Holdings said on Wednesday it will resume flying the Boeing 787 Dreamliner next Monday.

Chief Financial Officer John Rainey told a Bank of America Merrill Lynch conference that he would be on the first flight United has set for the 787 that is scheduled for May 20.

The 787 was grounded worldwide in mid-January after two batteries overheated. Regulators approved a redesigned battery system in April.

Rainey said United Continental was "disappointed in the delay (of the plane) but we're going to move forward from this."

He added: "It will be a good part of our network going forward."