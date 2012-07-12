July 12 United Continental Holdings Inc said it will buy 100 Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft and fifty 737-900ER aircraft for delivery between 2013 and 2022.

United Continental, the holding company that owns United Airlines, the world's largest carrier, said it will begin taking delivery of the 737 MAX 9 aircraft in 2018.

The 737 MAX is a new-engine variant of Boeing's Next-Generation 737.