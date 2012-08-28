Aug 28 United Continental Holdings on
Tuesday said a network outage was hampering its website and
airport functions.
"We are working to resolve the issue and minimize any impact
to our operations," a spokeswoman said in an emailed statement.
No other information was immediately available about the outage.
United bought Continental in a $3.17 billion stock deal in
2010, creating the world's largest air carrier. The merged
company has struggled to integrate operations smoothly.
The company recorded a charge of $206 million in the second
quarter due to costs for systems integration and training,
severance packages for voluntary retirements and employee
relocation.