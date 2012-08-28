Aug 28 United Continental Holdings said
it was resuming normal operations on Tuesday after a temporary
network outage hampered its website and airport functions.
The airline said in a statement that the outage caused
flight delays and cancellations. As a result, United said it was
allowing passengers affected by the incident to cancel and
rebook flights without penalty.
The airline's website was also back up and operating after
the earlier outage.
United bought Continental in a $3.17 billion stock deal in
2010, creating the world's largest air carrier. The merged
company has had problems integrating some operations.
In March, United adopted the reservation system of
Continental, triggering computer glitches that caused flight
delays, faulty kiosks and jammed phone lines.