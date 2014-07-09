July 9 United Continental Holdings on
Wednesday said an important revenue measure rose more than
expected in the second quarter because of better results in the
United States and Asia.
The airline carrier said in an investor update that
consolidated unit revenue, also known as passenger revenue per
available seat mile, rose about 3.5 percent from the 2013 second
quarter. In April, United had forecast growth of 1 percent to 3
percent in this measure.
United, which is taking cost-cutting steps that include
closing a Cleveland hub and outsourcing some jobs, also said its
cost per seat mile would be about flat compared with the
year-earlier second quarter, excluding fuel, profit-sharing and
other items.
In April, the airline had said that expense could rise as
much as 2.25 percent in the three months that ended in June.
(Reporting by Karen Jacobs in Atlanta; Editing by Diane Craft)