* Walkout far from certain
* Move signals growing frustration after 2 years of talks
July 17 Pilots at United Continental Holdings
on Tuesday voted to authorize a strike, showing their
growing frustration after failing to agree on a contract after
two years of talks with management.
The Air Line Pilots Association (ALPA), which represents
pilots who flew for what were United and Continental Airlines
before the two merged in 2010, said 99 percent of the voters
supported a withdrawal of services, if required.
Still, the vote makes a work stoppage far from certain.
Federal law makes it difficult for airline unions to strike, and
the White House can intervene to stop any walkout in the
interest of keeping U.S. commerce going.
"This is not uncommon at this point in negotiations and was
expected," Chicago-based United Continental said in a statement.
"The vote results alone do not permit the union to take any
action, as there are several other procedural steps required
under the Railway Labor Act."
Pilots from United and Continental have been working without
new contracts since they agreed to concessions in the airline
industry's financial traumas last decade, during which United
went into bankruptcy and Continental took stringent cost-cutting
measures.
"If a strike is what it is going to take to wake up the
company's leadership, the pilots are prepared to act," said
Capt. Jay Heppner, chairman of the United Master Executive
Council of ALPA.
Should the National Mediation Board declare an impasse
between the parties, a strike could take place once a 30-day
cooling-off period expires.
ALPA represents 7,600 pilots at United Airlines and 4,800
pilots at Continental Airlines.
Shares of United Continental Holdings were trading down 2.6
percent at $23.60 in afternoon trading on Tuesday.