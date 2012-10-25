* Earnings before items miss Wall Street estimates
* Airline says on-time arrival, satisfaction scores better
* Shares down 3.8 percent
By Karen Jacobs
Oct 25 United Continental Holdings Inc,
the world's biggest airline, missed Wall Street estimates for
third-quarter profit as revenue fell and expenses rose, sending
its shares down nearly 4 percent on Thursday.
The company, formed when United bought Continental Airlines
in 2010, said it was out to win back customers who turned to
competitors after technology changes hurt service and revenue
performance over the summer.
United "clearly had a bad quarter operationally," said
Avondale Partners airline analyst Fred Lowrance.
As United shifted to a single reservations system and
implemented other new processes, on-time arrivals suffered and
mishandled baggage rates went up. The company said those
measures and customer satisfaction scores had improved, but it
forecast flat unit revenue for October.
Lowrance said the coming months would indicate if United's
issues have really been fixed. "We'll see how it plays out over
the next couple months," he said.
Net income came to $6 million, or 2 cents a share, in the
third quarter, down from $653 million, or $1.69 a share, a year
earlier.
The latest quarter included a charge of $454 million tied to
an agreement in principle on a new labor contract with the
airline's pilots' union and $60 million in merger integration
costs.
Excluding these and other items, the profit was $1.35 a
share. Analysts on average had expected $1.47, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Revenue fell 2.6 percent to $9.91 billion, just shy of the
$9.97 billion expected by analysts. Unit revenue, an important
measure that refers to passenger revenue per available seat
mile, fell 1.3 percent.
Operating costs rose 5 percent, with fuel expenses up 1
percent.
United Continental was the last of the major U.S. carriers
to report third-quarter results. Delta Air Lines and US
Airways posted higher earnings earlier this week and
said revenue trends looked to be improving after a soft
September.
Performance in unit revenue, a measure of pricing power and
how full planes are, weakened at many U.S. airlines toward the
end of the third quarter, a period in which airlines typically
benefit from some summer travel.
"It looks like September is proving more the exception than
the rule, that demand is still strong and trending in the right
direction," Lowrance said.
Delta forecast a rise of 4 percent to 5 percent in October
unit revenue. Southwest Airlines said last week its unit
revenue was trending about 4 percent stronger for October
compared with a year earlier.
United has been taking a number of steps to improve its
appeal to passengers, including upgrading the seating in its
economy-, first- and business-class cabins, and offering new
menu choices on international flights.
The airline recently took delivery of its first Boeing
787 Dreamliner plane, and this summer it ordered 150
Boeing 737s to replace older, less-efficient jets.
United still has work to do to complete its merger.
Ray Neidl, an aerospace analyst with Maxim Group, cited the
need for joint labor contracts among the unions that represented
workers at the former Continental and United. The airline said
on Thursday it expects to finalize contract language soon with
its pilots.
"The longer this drags out, the longer it may take to
realize the full benefits of the merger," Neidl said in a note
to clients.
Shares of United Continental were down 3.8 percent to $19.50
in afternoon trading. Other airlines were mixed, with Delta off
3.8 percent to $9.66, and US Airways down 2.7 percent at $12.04.
Southwest was up 1.1 percent at $8.85.