* Adjusted second quarter profit $1.35 vs estimate $1.29
* Q2 revenue reaches record level
July 25 United Continental Holdings Inc
on Thursday posted a higher-than-expected quarterly profit as
costs fell and it raised fares.
The world's biggest air carrier said second-quarter revenue
rose 0.6 percent to $10 billion, the highest ever for that
period. The average airfare rose 3.5 percent to $289.46.
Net income was $469 million, or $1.21 a share, for the
quarter, up from $339 million, or 89 cents a share, a year
earlier.
Excluding items, profit was $1.35 a share, compared with
$1.29 a share expected by analysts, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
Operating costs fell 1 percent, with fuel expenses falling
10 percent.
United has been working to win back customers who turned to
rivals after technology glitches hurt customer service last
year. The company made a number of changes to integrate as one
carrier following the 2010 merger of UAL and Continental that
formed it, including converting to a new computer reservation
system.