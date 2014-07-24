Nikkei falls on strong yen; Trump's protectionism weighs
* Report on Mnuchin's comment on dollar weighs on market - analyst
July 24 United Continental Holdings reported strong second quarter results aided by higher prices as it flew fuller planes.
Net income came to $789 million, or $2.01 a share, compared with $469 million, or $1.21 a share, a year earlier.
Quarterly revenue rose 3 percent to $10.33 billion.
(Reporting by Karen Jacobs in Atlanta; Editing by Alden Bentley)
* Report on Mnuchin's comment on dollar weighs on market - analyst
WASHINGTON, Jan 23 Volkswagen AG's dealers will receive an average of $1.85 million in a $1.2 billion settlement approved by a U.S. judge on Monday over its diesel emissions scandal.
* Pinnacle Financial- Priced its offering of 2.8 million shares of its common stock at a price of $62.50 per share for aggregate gross proceeds of $175 million