April 25 United Continental Holdings Inc posted a smaller quarterly loss on Thursday, as the world's largest carrier was helped somewhat by lower fuel prices and higher passenger revenue.

For the first quarter the airlines company lost $417 million, or $1.26 per share. Revenue rose 1.4 percent to $8.7 billion.

Last year, the company lost $448 million or $1.36 per share, on revenue of $8.6 billion.