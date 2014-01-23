CHICAGO Jan 23 United Continental Holdings Inc
swung to a quarterly profit on strong results in
December, lower fuel costs and higher fares, it said on
Thursday.
The parent of United Airlines earned $298 million in the
fourth quarter, or 78 cents per share, compared with a loss of
$190 million, or 58 cents, last year. United Continental is the
No. 2 U.S. airline after the newly formed American Airlines
Group Inc.
Revenue for the Chicago-based United Continental rose 7
percent to $9.3 billion.
Shares of the company closed at $49.18 Wednesday on the New
York Stock Exchange.