* Net profit falls 37 pct
* Q2 adjusted EPS $1.41 misses Street view of $1.66
* Incurs $206 mln integration charges
* Shares fall 7 percent
By A. Ananthalakshmi
July 26 United Continental Holdings Inc's
quarterly profit slid 37 percent, hit by higher fuel
bills and lingering costs from its messy and long merger of
United and Continental airlines.
United's shares, which have risen about 8 percent this year,
fell as much as 7 percent to $18.90 on Thursday on the New York
Stock Exchange.
Chief Executive Jeff Smisek said the company's services were
affected by the shift to a single passenger service system and
hundreds of other new procedures.
"Those changes were in a large part responsible for the
degradation in our operating performance," Smisek said on a
conference call for analysts and media.
United bought Continental in a $3.17 billion all-stock deal
in 2010, creating the world's largest air carrier, amid volatile
fuel prices and overcapacity in the industry.
The merged company, however, has struggled to integrate
operations smoothly, even as rivals Delta Air Lines Inc
and US Airways Group report better than expected
earnings.
United recorded a charge of $206 million in the second
quarter due to systems integration and training, severance
packages for voluntary retirements and employee relocation.
S&P Capital IQ downgraded the stock to "hold" from "buy,"
saying the messy merger meant the airline was lagging rivals.
"While we think long term the merger will bring great
benefits, we have less confidence in management's ability to
manage the integration in the near term," S&P analyst Jim
Corridore said in a note to investors.
United had said it would fix problems in its reservation
system by June but Ray Neidl, an analyst with Maxim Group, said
September now looked more likely.
"We have always said that mergers take twice as long and
costs twice as much to implement," said Helane Becker, an
analyst with Dahlman Rose & Co, adding that United will continue
to incur integration costs till the middle of next year.
DISAPPOINTING RESULTS
United's net profit fell 37 percent to $339 million.
Excluding charges, it earned $1.41 per share, well below
analysts' expectations of $1.66 per share, according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
Operating revenue rose 1 percent to $9.94 billion. Fuel
costs rose 6 percent to $3.41 billion.
Analysts had expected revenue of $10.03 billion.
The second quarter is usually considered a strong one for
airlines as summer season spurs travel demand.
Delta Air Lines and US Airways Group topped analysts' profit
estimates on Wednesday, but US Air signaled that corporate
travelers could be growing more cautious, sparking concern about
the outlook for the industry.
There are concerns that demand could slow after the U.S.
Labor Day holiday in early September -- the end of the summer
season.
United said demand was relatively stable and bookings for
the next six weeks were strong.
Its advanced seat bookings - measured as a percentage of
available seats that are sold - for the next six weeks for its
mainline domestic services was up 2.7 points from a year ago
while international was up 1.5 points, the company said in a
regulatory filing.