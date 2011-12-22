* Sees Q4 PRASM up 8.5-9.5 pct

* Sees Q4 domestic ASM down 4.8 pct

* Sees Q4 capex of about $205 mln

Dec 22 United Continental Holdings , the parent of United Airlines, said it expects fourth-quarter passenger revenue per available seat miles to increase 8.5-9.5 percent.

The world's largest airline, formed last year from a merger of United Airlines and Continental Airlines, said in a regulatory filing that its combined consolidated capacity will likely fall 4.8 percent for the quarter.

The company sees fourth-quarter cargo and other revenue of $1.04-$1.08 billion. It sees capital expenditures of about $205 million.

The company also announced a $500 million credit facility due Jan. 30, 2015.

United Continental's shares closed at $20.26 on the New York Stock Exchange on Thursday.