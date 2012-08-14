* Says reviewing listing arrangements for shares

* Eyes FTSE UK index inclusion

* Says move would boost international investor awareness

DUBLIN, August 14 Irish healthcare services company United Drug is considering leaving the Irish stock exchange due to an increase in its overseas business, potentially dealing another blow to the exchange which has lost big names since the banking crash.

The drugs and medical equipment supplier, which also trades on the London stock exchange, on Tuesday said it is reviewing its dual listing and may just rely on London.

United Drug, which offers services such as travel clinics in Boots pharmacies, said approximately 70 percent of its operating profit was made outside Ireland, up from around 50 percent three years ago.

"The board believes that FTSE UK index inclusion would result in a further increase in UK and international investor awareness of United Drug," said the company in a statement on Tuesday.

The move would be another blow to the ISEQ which has seen trading volumes nosedive after the country's bank crash wiped out some of the biggest companies on the index

Dublin-based CRH, which also reported results on Tuesday, moved its primary listing to the FTSE 100 index at the end of last year with London accounting for about twice the volume of trade in CRH shares compared with Dublin.

United Drug said trading in the nine months to end-June had been ahead of the same period last year and it expects underlying full-year adjusted diluted earnings per share to be 8-10 percent ahead of last year.

Its first-half profit rose 7 percent, thanks to a strong performance from its U.S. packaging business.

Shares in the Dublin-based company were up 2.3 percent at 0729 GMT.