(Corrects first paragraph to say could tap credit facility, not
will tap)
HONG KONG May 31 Chinese oil and gas company
United Energy Group Ltd said on Thursday that it could
tap a $5 billion credit facility with state-owned China
Development Bank Corp to fund a wind farm in Pakistan
and has been approached by mainland companies looking to
co-invest in the project.
The company was also considering selling shares or issuing
bonds to fund the proposed $3 billion project, which was at a
preliminary stage, and investment would take place over a number
of years, a company spokeswoman said.
United Energy, controlled by Chinese tycoon Zhang Hongwei,
signed a loan facility with China Development Bank in December
2010, giving it access to $5 billion in cash and highlighting
the bank's push to fund overseas expansion by mainland
companies.
United Energy obtained approval early this month from the
Pakistan government to construct a 500-megawatt wind power
project. Such capacity usually requires an investment of about
$1 billion, although the company has not disclosed the final
capacity of the project.
(Reporting by Leonora Walet; Editing by Chris Lewis)