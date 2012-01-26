(Corrects RIC of Golden Energy)

SINGAPORE Jan 27 Singapore forestry firm, United Fiber System Ltd, said it has entered a S$1.5 billion ($1.2 billion) reverse takeover deal with the owner of Indonesian coal miner PT Golden Energy Mines Tbk .

Under the agreement, United Fiber said it will swap 92.8 percent of its enlarged share capital with 67 percent stake in Golden Energy, currently owned by PT Dian Swastatika Sentosa Tbk .

United Fiber said the proposed acquisition will result in a change in control of the company and would constitute a very substantial acquisition or a reverse takeover. ($1 = 1.2563 Singapore dollars) (Reporting by Harry Suhartono; Editing by Sanjeev Miglani)