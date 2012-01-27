SINGAPORE Jan 27 Shares of
Singapore-listed forestry firm United Fiber System Ltd
surged as much as 71 percent on Friday after announcing it is
doing a S$1.5 billion ($1.2 billion) reverse takeover deal with
Indonesian coal miner PT Golden Energy Mines Tbk to
refocus its business on coal mining.
At 0100 GMT, United Fiber shares were up 61 percent at
S$0.045 on a volume of 3.1 million shares, 3.1 times the average
daily volume in the last 30 days.
Under an agreement, United Fiber will swap 92.8 percent of
its enlarged share capital for a 67 percent stake in Golden
Energy which is currently owned by PT Dian Swastatika Sentosa
Tbk.
