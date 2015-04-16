(Refiles to remove extraneous word "cents" in paragraph 2)

April 16 UnitedHealth Group Inc, the largest U.S. health insurer, reported a 28.6 percent rise in quarterly profit, helped by a rise in total enrolments and strength in its Optum Health Services business.

The company's profit rose to $1.41 billion, or $1.46 per share, in the first quarter ended March 31, from $1.10 billion, or $1.10 per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose about 13 percent to $35.76 billion.