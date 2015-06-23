NEW YORK, June 23 UnitedHealth Group Inc
is planning to leave the health insurer industry's biggest trade
group, America's Health Insurance Plans, or AHIP, saying it no
longer represents the best interests of the company or its
customers.
UnitedHealth is the nation's largest health insurer,
providing health coverage to about 45 million Americans. AHIP
represents insurers and had a key role in negotiations and the
rollout of President Barack Obama's national healthcare reform
law.
"UnitedHealth Group believes the interest of our company and
the customers we serve are no longer best represented by AHIP
and accordingly are ending our membership effective June 30,"
Matt Stearns, UHG spokesman said in a statement.
"AHIP has set forth a strategy and direction it feels best
serves a membership profile and need that does not fit
UnitedHealth Group and our diversified portfolio."
The company declined to comment beyond is statement.
In addition to health insurance, UnitedHealth has a large
technology business called Optum and manages pharmacy benefits.
AHIP, whose other members include insurers Anthem Inc
and Aetna Inc among others, said that it
continues to represent the majority of the industry.
"Our board has focused us on the critical issues facing
health insurers and the customers we serve, including
affordability, high cost drugs, and Medicare Advantage," AHIP
Interim CEO Dan Durham said in a statement.
(Reporting by Caroline Humer; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)