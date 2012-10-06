Oct 6 UnitedHealth Group Inc is in talks to buy some or all of Brazilian insurer and hospital operator Amil Participacoes SA, according to a person familiar with the matter.

The deal, which could be announced as soon as next week, would give the biggest U.S. health insurance company a foothold into a growing private-insurance market in the world's second-biggest emerging economy.

Amil, with a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, is the largest health insurer in Brazil.

UnitedHealth could not be reached for comment.

Other insurers, such as Cigna Corp have been looking to foreign markets. Cigna inked several agreements recently to sell insurance in emerging markets including India, and has expanded its presence in Brazil and China.