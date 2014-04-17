BRIEF-Palestine's Al Wataniah Towers Q1 income rises
* Q1 total revenue $200,305 versus $198,468 year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2qrTbJ0) Further company coverage: )
April 17 UnitedHealth Group Inc : * Says government funding cuts to private medicare are 3 percent to 3.5 percent
in 2015 * Says will work through and try to mitigate medicare cuts in 2015 * Says hepatitis c costs are a "multiple" of what it had expected for Q1 * Says hepatitis c patient volume may moderate after pent-up demand starts to
wear off * Says working with state medicaid agencies on unexpected hepatitis c costs and
expects to be reimbursed * Says competitor pricing in New York small business plans is not sustainable,
plans to speak to state regulator * Says has a "bias" to increase role on obamacare exchanges in 2015 * Says obamacare enrollment figures and high percentage of "silver" plans are
positive factors
* Q1 net loss after tax JOD 131,807 versus profit JOD 307,345 year ago