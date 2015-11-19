NEW YORK Nov 19 UnitedHealth Group Inc
Chief Executive Stephen Hemsley said on Thursday that it may
exit the Obamacare individual health plan business altogether
and that it has pulled back its plans for signing up new members
in 2016 because it is losing money.
"We cannot sustain these losses. We can't really subsidize a
marketplace that doesn't appear at the moment to be sustaining
itself," Hemsley said during a conference call with analysts.
The company lowered its earnings outlook earlier on Thursday
.
(Reporting by Caroline Humer; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)