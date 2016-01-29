Jan 29 A U.S. government panel has ruled that a
privately run Medicare plan must cover sex reassignment surgery
for a Texas transgender woman, a decision her attorney said was
the first of its kind.
Charlene Lauderdale, a U.S. Air Force veteran, first sought
surgery through her UnitedHealthcare/AARP Medicare Complete
insurance plan in November 2014. The federally funded plan,
operated by a unit of UnitedHealth Group Inc, denied the
request.
An administrative law judge with the U.S. Department of
Health and Human Services ruled last April that the plan must
cover the surgery, and the agency's Medicare Appeals Council
upheld that decision this month.
Lauderdale's lawyer, Ezra Young, said he received the
council's decision on Thursday.
"I am so relieved that I can now get the medical care that I
have needed for so long," Lauderdale, 55, said in a press
release. "I hope that my decision will help other transgender
Americans who have also been denied health care."
Until May 2014, Medicare excluded all sex reassignment
surgery. Since that ban was lifted, coverage decisions for
surgery and other transgender health services under Medicare
have been made on a case-by-case basis.
According to Young, many transgender patients have been
unable to get coverage for sex reassignment surgery because
insurers or contractors hired by Medicare to make such
determinations have decided the procedure is cosmetic, or not
medically necessary, among other reasons.
Young said the decision in Lauderdale's case was the first
time HHS ordered a Medicare Advantage plan to cover sex
reassignment surgery. Though the decision is not legally binding
on other cases, Young said he believed it would set an important
"guidepost."
In reaching its decision, the appeals council cited
standards of care developed by the World Professional
Association of Transgender Health, which first released such
standards in 1979.
It rejected UnitedHealthcare's argument that the surgery was
not right for Lauderdale because she had suffered psychiatric
problems, which led to four hospitalizations in 2014.
The council noted that untreated gender dysphoria, a feeling
that a person's body does not match his or her gender, can
itself cause psychological distress.
If UnitedHealthcare wants to challenge the decision, it must
bring a lawsuit in federal court, according to Young.
A spokeswoman for UnitedHealthcare could not immediately be
reached for comment.
HHS is currently considering a proposed regulation that
would forbid private insurers from discriminating against
transgender patients, as well.
(Reporting By Brendan Pierson in New York, Editing by Anthony
Lin and David Gregorio)