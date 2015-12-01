(New throughout, adds political angle, moves up last paragraph)
By Caroline Humer
NEW YORK Dec 1 UnitedHealth Group Inc's
chief executive officer on Tuesday defended the company's
possible withdrawal from the Obamacare health insurance
exchanges, calling the 2015 expansion into two dozen states a
"bad decision."
UnitedHealth will examine each product and region where it
sells individual plans on the exchanges during the first half of
2016 and decide where to exit, CEO Stephen Hemsley said. The
company has about 500,000 customers on the exchanges, which were
created under the Affordable Care Act.
The insurer announced in November that its losses on the
exchanges were unsustainable and it might drop out of the
Obamacare exchange business. Tuesday's comments indicated a
measured approach where the company may decide to retain some
geographical regions and types of insurance plans.
UnitedHealth will approach the exchanges "more slowly and
thoughtfully and selectively," Hemsley said during the company's
annual meeting with investors.
UnitedHealth shares rose 2.5 percent to $115.50 in midday
trading, and shares of its rivals also rose, with Aetna Inc
up 4 percent and Anthem Inc gaining 3.3
percent.
Enrollment on the exchanges is about 9 million this year and
is expected to grow to 10 million next year, half the size of
earlier estimates. Insurers have said that weak enrollment and
high medical costs have taken their toll on profits, but only
UnitedHealth has said it might drop out in 2017.
If UnitedHealth and others depart the exchanges, the reduced
competition could boost premiums. Any deterioration of the
exchanges in the midst of the campaign for the November 2016
could give ammunition to Republican candidates opposed to the
health care law.
In November, UnitedHealth's news surprised investors, and
pulled down shares of UnitedHealth and competitors on the
exchanges, including Aetna and Anthem.
Hemsley said it was not yet known if the exchange problems
reflected a structural issue with the exchanges or UnitedHealth
issues. The company tried to keep costs down by selling plans
with small doctor networks, and priced competitively, he said.
It also signed up members with better health than the overall
exchange population, but it still lost money, he said.
Under the law, insurers cannot refuse coverage to anyone,
and many insurers including Aetna and Anthem have said some
members are using medical services heavily, contributing to
losses. Members enroll starting in November, but can also pick
up coverage during the year based on life changes, like losing a
job, and UnitedHealth said those members were the most costly.
Hemsley said the company had formed its view of the issues
based on its own business, but indications were that other
insurers in the marketplace were seeing similar dynamics. He
told investors that in order to stabilize, the market needs a
bigger, more stable pool of enrollees.
Hemsley said a pullback now does not mean it will
permanently exit the exchanges. UnitedHealth largely withdrew
from government-paid insurance markets including Medicare
Advantage and Medicaid and then entered again, he said.
