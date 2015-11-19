* UnitedHealth to decide next year about leaving exchanges
* CEO says Obamacare exchanges are not sustainable business
* Shares fall 5.5 percent, weigh on other insurers,
hospitals
By Caroline Humer
Nov 19 UnitedHealth Group Inc said it
may exit the individual insurance exchanges created under U.S.
President Barack Obama's healthcare law, raising new questions
about the long-term sustainability of a key Obamacare program.
The largest U.S. health insurer said weak enrollment and
high medical costs for exchange members were taking too big a
toll on its performance. It will evaluate during the first half
of next year whether it will offer Obamacare plans in 2017.
Rivals Aetna Inc and Anthem Inc said last
month that they were seeing too few people enroll, but have not
said they were considering exiting the business.
"We cannot sustain these losses," UnitedHealth Chief
Executive Stephen Hemsley said during a conference call with
investors. "We can't really subsidize a marketplace that doesn't
appear at the moment to be sustaining itself."
A deterioration in the exchanges in the midst of the 2016
election campaign could give ammunition to Republican candidates
opposed to the health care law. Democrats could also face
pressure if UnitedHealth and other players depart the exchanges
because less competition could mean higher insurance premiums.
The U.S. government said the exchanges were growing and
giving millions of Americans access to affordable insurance.
Enrollment for 2016 opened earlier this month.
"We continue to see more people signing up for health
insurance and more issuers entering the marketplaces," U.S.
Department of Health and Human Services spokesman Ben Wakana
said in email. "Today's statement by one issuer is not
indicative of the marketplace's strength and viability."
UnitedHealth shares fell 5.5 percent on Thursday, while
Aetna lost 7.2 percent and Anthem dropped 6.4 percent. Shares of
hospital operators, which had benefited in recent years from an
increase in insured patients, also fell, with HCA Holdings Inc
down 5.9 percent and Community Health Systems
down 8.5 percent.
More than 9 million people are enrolled through the
exchanges, which operate in each of the 50 states and the
District of Columbia. Most policyholders receive government
subsidies to help pay for the plans, based on household income.
UnitedHealth has reversed course on its expectations. Last
month, it predicted substantial improvement in 2016 for the
Obamacare business. Since then, Hemsley said, the enrollment
picture has worsened, making it clearer the medical costs of new
customers are unsustainable.
The Obama administration recently estimated that 10 million
people would enroll in 2016, far below the forecast of 20
million sign-ups issued by the Congressional Budget Office in
June.
UnitedHealth has about 500,000 members with Obamacare plans,
making it the fourth-largest insurer on the exchanges. On
Thursday, the company said it expected these plans to hurt
current-quarter profit by $425 million, or 26 cents per share.
As a result, the company cut its full-year earnings forecast
to $6 per share from a previous range of $6.25 to $6.35.
UnitedHealth also said it was pulling back on 2016 marketing
for these plans and that they had raised premiums, which should
slow growth in the individual business.
For next year, it forecast earnings of $7.10 to $7.30 per
share. Analysts on average are expecting $7.28, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
NEW COST CONCERNS
UnitedHealth had entered a small number of markets in 2014,
the first year the exchanges opened. It began selling plans in
about two dozen states in 2015. It is still a smaller player on
these markets than Anthem, Aetna and Humana Inc.
"United's experience is unique. They got in late and they
entered into some very competitive markets," said Dan Mendelson,
president of consultancy Avalere Health. "That said, I think
that every insurer is having a harder time in 2016 than they had
in 2015, and that they are all going to evaluate this
carefully."
UnitedHealth was in many markets where competitors could be
helped by its departure, he said.
Spokeswomen for Anthem and Aetna did not provide any new
comment on their plans regarding the exchanges.
If large insurers do exit, the exchanges could be dominated
by smaller providers who specialize in Medicaid health plans for
the poor, said Kaiser Family Foundation senior vice president
Larry Levitt.
Insurers had criticized the exchanges before they opened,
due to technology problems with the federal government-run
HealthCare.gov website and concerns about the cost of covering
customers who might be sicker than the general population.
The Obama administration mitigated some of that risk in the
first year with payments to insurers, but that funding has
declined. About a dozen nonprofit cooperative health plans that
sold plans on the exchanges have collapsed.
Consumers have criticized plans for high out-of-pocket
deductibles that must be paid before coverage kicks in, as well
as steep increases in monthly premiums from year to year.
While the administration could try to boost funding to help
mitigate insurer losses, such a plan would not be likely to find
support from either political party.
"I don't think any Democrats would want to spend political
capital on that right now," said Yevgeniy Feyman, deputy
director of health policy at the Manhattan Institute.
"Republicans get political capital out of the exchanges
failing."
(Reporting by Caroline Humer in New York and Amrutha Penumudi
and Ankur Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza,
Michele Gershberg, Lisa Von Ahn and David Gregorio)