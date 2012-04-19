BRIEF-Managing director of Vanguard's strategy division Glenn Reed retires
* Says retirement of Glenn Reed, managing director of firm's strategy division
April 19 UnitedHealth Group Inc posted a higher quarterly profit on Thursday helped by an increase in membership across its health plans, and the insurer raised its full-year earnings outlook.
First-quarter net income rose to $1.39 billion, or $1.31 per share, from $1.35 billion, or $1.22 per share, a year earlier.
* Says retirement of Glenn Reed, managing director of firm's strategy division
WASHINGTON, June 9 President Donald Trump on Friday vowed new efforts to speed approvals for highways and other projects as part of his proposal for a $1 trillion boost to fix aging U.S. infrastructure.