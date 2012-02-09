BRIEF-Atos announces Credito Emiliano selects Diamis' CRISTAL software package
* CREDITO EMILIANO SELECTS DIAMIS' CRISTAL SOFTWARE PACKAGE FOR INTRADAY LIQUIDITY MANAGEMENT
Feb 8 U.S. insurer UnitedHealth Group Inc will revise the way it pays doctors and hospitals, a move which it expects will bring down expenses, a Wall Street Journal report said, citing documents sent by the company to employer clients.
UnitedHealth, the largest U.S. health insurer by market value, will create a "value-based" contract system to pay doctors and hospitals which will financially reward them for high-quality and efficient care and potentially withhold expected increases if they do not meet certain standards.
Providers will willingly enter into the new contracts, not be forced into them.
Fifty to 70 percent of the insurer's commercially insured members could be affected by these contracts by 2015, up from about 1 to 2 percent this year, UnitedHealth said in the documents, the Journal said.
A company spokeswoman confirmed the authenticity of the documents, the paper said.
UnitedHealth was not immediately available for comment.
* CREDITO EMILIANO SELECTS DIAMIS' CRISTAL SOFTWARE PACKAGE FOR INTRADAY LIQUIDITY MANAGEMENT
HONG KONG, June 12 The Hong Kong stock exchange will launch long-awaited consultations on a review of the city's growth enterprise market (GEM) board and new board on Friday, the bourse's chief executive Charles Li said on Monday. The Hong Kong stock exchange is proposing to launch a new listing venue that would allow companies with different voting rights to go public in the city, in a bid to remain a global listings powerhouse.