* Sees 2012 EPS $4.55-$4.75 vs Street view $4.75
* Sees 2012 revenue $107-$108 bln
* Analysts call forecast conservative
* Shares rise nearly 3 percent, in line with S&P 500
(Adds analyst comments, details, background, byline)
By Lewis Krauskopf
Nov 28 UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH.N), the
largest U.S. health insurer, gave a 2012 earnings projection
that barely met Wall Street's target, but analysts said the
outlook was likely conservative.
UnitedHealth, whose shares rose nearly 3 percent in early
trading, said last month that it expected higher 2010 earnings
but did not give a specific forecast. Chief Executive Stephen
Hemsley also outlined "considerable" challenges, including a
weak economy and price competition in some markets.
The company provided no reasoning behind its forecast on
Monday. It is expected to give more detail on Tuesday at its
annual investor conference in New York.
Several analysts noted that UnitedHealth has increased its
2011 profit forecast substantially since giving its initial
projection.
"Every year for the last several they have come out with
initial guidance that has given investors a pause for concern
because it appears to be quite low," CRT Capital analyst Sheryl
Skolnick said. "There should be a lot more earnings power in
this company."
UnitedHealth projected 2012 net earnings of $4.55 to $4.75
per share. Analysts' average forecast is $4.75, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
"We expect this initial view is conservative, and that
company can comfortably achieve consensus views of $4.75 and
also our bull-case view of $5.00," Sanford Bernstein analyst
Ana Gupte said in a research note. "We expect the guidance will
calm the worst fears of investors."
Health insurers have posted better-than-expected results
throughout 2011, due largely to low medical claim costs as
Americans delay doctor visits and medical procedures in the
weak economy. But many companies have said they expect use of
healthcare services to pick up.
UnitedHealth's 2012 outlook does not reflect its pending
acquisition of Medicare specialist XLHealth Corp. In announcing
the XLHealth deal last week, UnitedHealth said it expected the
purchase to close in the first half of next year and that it
would add to earnings.
The company forecast 2012 revenue of $107 billion to $108
billion, compared with the analyst target of $108.5 billion.
UnitedHealth stood by its prior forecast for 2011 profit of
$4.52 to $4.57 per share. Analysts are looking for $4.55.
Among rivals who have given specific earnings projections
for 2012, Aetna Inc (AET.N) and Humana Inc (HUM.N) have said
earnings may fall. But analysts also deemed those forecasts
conservative.
UnitedHealth shares rose 2.9 percent to $44.95 in early
trading, in line with the rise in the S&P 500 index.
(Reporting by Lewis Krauskopf in New York; Editing by Derek
Caney and John Wallace)