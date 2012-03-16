* Nearly 6-yr contract estimated at $20.5 bln
* Contract covers military in 21 states
* UnitedHealth shares rise 2 pct in afterhours trade
March 16 The U.S. Department of Defense
awarded UnitedHealth Group a nearly 6-year contract on
Friday worth close to $20.5 billion to provide military health
insurance coverage for its western region program.
The contract covering the 21-state region had been held
since 2009 by the TriWest Alliance, which is comprised of
nonprofit insurers and university hospital systems.
TriWest said in a statement that it was "extremely
disappointed" by the DOD's decision. A spokesman for the
alliance said it had not yet decided whether to formally protest
the decision.
UnitedHealth, the largest U.S. health insurer by market
value, last year lost to Humana the contract to serve
members of the military through Tricare's south region.
Shares of UnitedHealth, which closed at $55.59 on the New
York Stock Exchange, were 2 percent higher at $56.80 in
afterhours trading.