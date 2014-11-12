Nov 12 The largest U.S. health insurer
UnitedHealth Group on Wednesday said Chief Financial
Officer David Wichmann would become president effective
immediately, reporting to Chief Executive Stephen Hemsley.
Gail Boudreaux, who has been CEO of its UnitedHealthcare
unit during a time when the national healthcare reform law has
created massive changes in the industry, is leaving the company.
Hemsley, who will no longer have the president title, will
continue to oversee all businesses including the health
insurance operations and its Optum technology and healthcare
services business. Wichmann will transition out of his CFO post
during the next 12 to 18 months, UnitedHealth said.
Larry Renfro, who is chief executive of Optum, will take on
more UnitedHealth group responsibilities.
Dirk McMahon, chief operating officer of Optum and Chief
Executive of pharmacy benefits division OptumRx, will become
vice president of operations for UnitedHealth Group, reporting
to Wichmann.
(Reporting by Caroline Humer, Editing by Franklin Paul)