Dec 3 UnitedHealth Group Inc said on
Tuesday that it expects U.S. healthcare reform to have a net
drag on earnings of 90 cents to $1 per share in 2014 due to
changes in the individual and Medicare businesses as well as new
taxes and fees.
The largest U.S. health insurer broke down that total cost
into 5 cents to 10 cents per share for reforms in the individual
market, 25 cents for cuts in funding for privately-run Medicare
plans for the elderly and 65 cents per share for reinsurance and
other fees, according to documents issued at a meeting with
investors in New York.
The insurer fees total $1.3 billion to $1.4 billion and will
be paid in the third quarter, while the reinsurance fees are
estimated at $500 million and will be paid in the first quarter
of 2015, the company said.
UnitedHealth said it will be several years before the
insurance market works through the changes related to President
Barack Obama's healthcare reform law.
While the law, known as the Affordable Care Act, was passed
in 2010, many of its key components go into effect in January of
2014. New health insurance exchanges began selling subsidized
plans for the individual market on Oct. 1 and Medicaid plans for
the poor have been expanded to a larger income bracket in many
states.
UnitedHealth is selling these new individual plans in 5
states - a smaller presence than that of competitors like
WellPoint Inc and Aetna Inc, which are launching
products in more than a dozen markets each.
Technology problems at HealthCare.gov, the federal website
serving 36 states, have hobbled enrollment in the past two
months, though the government has said new fixes to the site are
already allowing a much greater number of people to shop for
plans. The other 14 states are running their own exchanges,
several of which have also had technical problems.
Meanwhile, about half of U.S. states have agreed to expand
their Medicaid programs under the law, which provides all of the
funding for the new enrollees for the first three years.
UnitedHealth said that more business from Medicaid could add up
to 5 cents per share in earnings during 2014.
UnitedHealth said that its own improved business performance
would offset these negative effects and forecast 2014 earnings
in a range of $5.40 to $5.60 per share, compared with 2013's
estimated $5.40 to $5.50 per share of profit.