WASHINGTON, March 26 TriWest Healthcare Alliance
on Monday filed a protest against the Pentagon's decision to
award a nearly 6-year contract worth close to $20.5 billion to
UnitedHealth Group to provide military health insurance
coverage for its western region.
TriWest said it filed a protest with the Government
Accountability Office because it viewed the government's
evaluation of the bids as "flawed and unfair," and said its bid
was significantly lower than that of UnitedHealth.
TriWest, comprised of nonprofit insurers and university
hospital systems, had held the contract since 2009. It said the
contract award did not account for transition risks and added
switching costs of hundreds of millions of dollars.