WASHINGTON, March 26 TriWest Healthcare Alliance
on Monday filed a protest against the Pentagon's decision to
award a contract worth close to $20.5 billion to UnitedHealth
Group for military health insurance coverage in 21
western states.
TriWest, which held the contract for 16 years, said it filed
a protest with the Government Accountability Office because it
viewed the government's evaluation of the bids as "flawed and
unfair."
The company, which is comprised of nonprofit insurers and
university hospital systems, said its bid was significantly
lower than that of UnitedHealth, and the Pentagon decision did
not account for transition risks and hundreds of millions of
dollars in costs associated with switching coverage.
No comment was immediately available from the Pentagon or
UnitedHealth Group.
GAO said it had received the protest and would issue a
ruling by July 5.
TriWest said it had won the most recent TRICARE contract in
July 2009, prompting a protest by UnitedHealth Group, which led
to the rebidding of the competition in August 2011.
David McIntyre, president and chief executive of TriWest
said it was inexplicable why the Pentagon awarded the contract
to "UnitedHealth Group, a company with a long history of
performance problems and legal issues, and with no history of
providing health care to the military."
He said the Pentagon failed to conduct a sufficient and
reasonable evaluation of UnitedHealth Group's proposal, and
disregarded hundreds of millions of dollars in cost savings
offered by TriWest through discounts.
The Pentagon awarded the TRICARE contract to UnitedHealth,
the largest U.S. health insurer by market value, on March 16.
The contract, which begins April 1, 2013, includes a base
period of about 10 months and five one-year options, and covers
management of provider networks and referrals, medical
management, enrollment, claims processing, customer service and
access to data for about 2.9 million staff in 21 western states.
The goal, the Pentagon said in announcing the contract
award, was to provide "beneficiary satisfaction at the highest
level possible through the delivery of world-class health care."