FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
21 hours ago
UnitedHealth CEO says national healthcare policy a risk for 2018
#PhilipMorrisFiles
#CompanyResults
#TopNews
#Technology
#TheWiderImage
#Monsoon
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
India fumes as Philip Morris woos young adults
Reuters Investigates
India fumes as Philip Morris woos young adults
Google redesigns mobile search app with personalised 'feed'
Technology
Google redesigns mobile search app with personalised 'feed'
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 18, 2017 / 1:24 PM / 21 hours ago

UnitedHealth CEO says national healthcare policy a risk for 2018

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, July 18 (Reuters) - UnitedHealth Group Chief Executive Officer Stephen Hemsley said on Tuesday that national and state healthcare policy are a possible drag on profit in 2018, as Republican lawmakers continue to disagree about how to repeal and replace the national health law known as Obamacare.

"Certainly, at this stage in the national conversation, speculation about any outcome here would be just that," Hemsley told Wall Street analyst during a conference call to discuss its second-quarter profits. (Reporting by Caroline Humer; Editing by Nick Zieminski)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.