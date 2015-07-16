NEW YORK, July 16 UnitedHealth Group Inc
Chief Executive Officer Stephen Hemsley said on Thursday during
a conference call that the company's mergers and acquisition
strategy has not changed and that it expects to continue to
build and diversify its business.
"We are well positioned across all the key markets ... and
have plenty of scale across all our business segments," Hemsley
said during a conference call with investors.
Hemsley was responding to a question about how UnitedHealth
is approaching M&A at a time when competitors Aetna Inc
and Humana Inc have agreed to merge, partly due to the
advantages of being larger. Anthem Inc is pursuing
Cigna Corp for similar reasons of scale.
UnitedHealth has been reported to have looked at Aetna and
Cigna, but has declined to comment on those specific
combinations.
